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Pedro Pages News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Pages is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The Cardinals will give Pages a break after he started behind the plate in both of the team's past two games. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Tuesday, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Yohel Pozo.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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