Pedro Pages News: Resting Tuesday
Pages is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
The Cardinals will give Pages a break after he started behind the plate in both of the team's past two games. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Tuesday, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Yohel Pozo.
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