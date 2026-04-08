Pedro Pages News: Resting Wednesday
Pages is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington.
Pages will get a breather for the afternoon game after starting behind the plate in three of the Cardinals' previous four contests. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties in the series finale.
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