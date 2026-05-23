Pedro Pages News: Retreating to bench in Game 1
Pages isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Pages went 3-for-7 with a walk and a run scored during St. Louis' last series against Pittsburgh, but he'll stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's festivities. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties in Game 1 while Nolan Gorman works as the DH and Cesar Prieto starts at third base.
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