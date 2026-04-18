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Pedro Pages News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Pages isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.

Pages has begun to turn things around offensively by notching a base hit in four of his last five games, but he'll begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Ivan Herrera starts behind the dish.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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