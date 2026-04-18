Pedro Pages News: Riding pine Saturday
Pages isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Pages has begun to turn things around offensively by notching a base hit in four of his last five games, but he'll begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Ivan Herrera starts behind the dish.
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