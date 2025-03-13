Pedro Pages News: Seeing benefits from swing change

Pages adopted a new batting stance earlier this week in which he stands taller in the box and holds his hand higher, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pages began seeing benefits of the changes in Wednesday's game versus the Mets, contributing an opposite-field double while also hitting two hard lineouts. The 26-year-old Pages is competing with Ivan Herrera for playing time at catcher with the Cardinals and is likely to enter the season as 1B to Herrera's 1A.