Pedro Pages News: Seeing benefits from swing change
Pages adopted a new batting stance earlier this week in which he stands taller in the box and holds his hand higher, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pages began seeing benefits of the changes in Wednesday's game versus the Mets, contributing an opposite-field double while also hitting two hard lineouts. The 26-year-old Pages is competing with Ivan Herrera for playing time at catcher with the Cardinals and is likely to enter the season as 1B to Herrera's 1A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now