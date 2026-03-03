Pedro Pages headshot

Pedro Pages News: Viewed as starting catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Cardinals' "stance internally has consistently been" that Pages is the team's starting catcher, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Ivan Herrera is attempting to return to catcher following offseason elbow surgery and got his first start behind the plate Sunday. However, it seems most of his playing time early on in the season will likely come at designated hitter. That leaves the catcher spot open for the defensively-superior Pages, who slashed .230/.272/.363 with 11 home runs over 112 contests in 2025.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
