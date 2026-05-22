Pedro Ramirez News: Joins big-league roster

The Cubs recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old will fill the roster spot vacated by Matt Shaw (back). Ramirez has had a scorching start to the season at Iowa, slashing .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases in 43 games. There's not a clear path to playing time for Ramirez, though he offers the flexibility to fill in at multiple positions.