Pedro Ramirez News: Joins big-league roster
The Cubs recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The 22-year-old will fill the roster spot vacated by Matt Shaw (back). Ramirez has had a scorching start to the season at Iowa, slashing .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases in 43 games. There's not a clear path to playing time for Ramirez, though he offers the flexibility to fill in at multiple positions.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Ramirez See More