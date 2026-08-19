Pedro Ramirez News: Steps in for Swanson in middle infield
Ramirez will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Ramirez will claim a fifth straight start and his third in a row at the keystone as the Cubs go for a series sweep of their crosstown rivals. With Dansby Swanson (oblique) landing on the injured list Monday and likely to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season, Nico Hoerner will serve as the Cubs' everyday shortstop. Second base is open for Ramirez to stake a claim to a regular spot in the lineup, though he could fade back into a utility role once Matt Shaw (hand) returns from the injured list. Ramirez has held his own at the plate during his rookie season, slashing .289/.345/.422 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 20 runs and 15 RBI over 149 plate appearances.
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