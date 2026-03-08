Pedro Ramirez headshot

Pedro Ramirez News: Ticketed for Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Cubs optioned Ramirez to Double-A Knoxville on Sunday.

Ramirez, 21, was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster over the winter but will need more seasoning in the upper levels of the minors before receiving his first taste of the big-leagues. The switch-hitting infielder will return to Knoxville for a second straight season after slashing .280/.346/.386 with eight home runs and 28 stolen bases across 563 plate appearances in the Southern League in 2025.

Pedro Ramirez
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now