Pedro Ramirez News: Ticketed for Double-A
The Cubs optioned Ramirez to Double-A Knoxville on Sunday.
Ramirez, 21, was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster over the winter but will need more seasoning in the upper levels of the minors before receiving his first taste of the big-leagues. The switch-hitting infielder will return to Knoxville for a second straight season after slashing .280/.346/.386 with eight home runs and 28 stolen bases across 563 plate appearances in the Southern League in 2025.
