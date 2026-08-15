Pete Alonso News: Another multi-hit effort Saturday

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Alonso gave the Orioles the lead with a solo blast in the fifth inning, and he's now recorded multiple hits in five of his past six contests. It's been a stellar August for the 31-year-old, who owns a 1.059 OPS with four homers and nine RBI over 13 games this month. On the year, he's slashing .264/.356/.487 with 27 long balls, 78 RBI, 75 runs scored and five steals across 534 plate appearances.