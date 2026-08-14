Pete Alonso News: Batting leadoff for first time in career

Alonso is batting leadoff Friday against the Rays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Alonso will be playing in his 1,130th career regular-season game Friday, and it will be the first time he's ever hit leadoff. The star first baseman has been one of the few bright spots for Baltimore this season, slashing .259/.353/.480 with 26 home runs, 77 RBI, 74 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 61:127 BB:K across 524 trips to the plate. Gunnar Henderson has moved down to the fifth spot in the lineup.