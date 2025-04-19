Pete Alonso News: Belts sixth homer of 2025

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI double in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso drove in two of the Mets' three runs Saturday, finishing things up with a solo homer off John King in the eighth inning. Alonso has 10 multi-hit games this season, four of which have come over his last six games. His 1.220 OPS ranks first in the National League and second in the majors behind Aaron Judge (1.236), and Alonso is third in the NL in both batting average (.356) and RBI (23).