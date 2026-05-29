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Pete Alonso News: Belts solo home run vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Alonso extended the Orioles' lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning, when he took Austin Voth deep to right-center field for a 403-foot solo home run. Alonso is up to 11 home runs on the season, which is tied for 14th most in the American League and second on the Orioles behind Gunnar Henderson (13). Since May 1, Alonso has slashed .269/.322/.519 with one steal, seven home runs, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored over 115 plate appearances.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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