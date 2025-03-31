Pete Alonso News: Breaks game open with grand slam
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over Miami.
Alonso broke this one wide open in the fifth inning, taking Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill deep to plate four runs and give the Mets a 6-1 lead. Monday marked the first home run and RBI of the young season for the star slugger, who has gone 3-for-14 (.231) with four walks through four games thus far. With Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto batting in front of him, Alonso should see plenty of RBI chances in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now