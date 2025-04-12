Pete Alonso News: Clubs fourth homer

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-6 win over the A's.

The Polar Bear's eighth-inning solo shot off Jose Leclerc gave the Mets their final run of the night, and crucial insurance after Edwin Diaz stumbled in the ninth trying to protect a three-run lead. Alonso is one of the hottest hitters in the majors right now, and over the last 10 games he's batting .444 (16-for-36) with six doubles, four homers and 18 RBI.