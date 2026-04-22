Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Continues to heat up with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 8:48pm

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored Wednesday in the Orioles' 8-6 win over the Royals.

Alonso belted just his third long ball of the season Wednesday. The All-Star first baseman has struggled to get it going at the plate to begin his Orioles career, but he's slowly beginning to pick things up recently. Over his last 49 plate appearances (11 games), Alonso is slashing .275/.408/.525 with two big flies, four doubles and seven RBI to increase his OPS for the campaign to .699.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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