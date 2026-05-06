Pete Alonso News: Crosses plate four times in Miami
Alonso went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.
Facing a familiar foe from his NL East days with the Mets, Alonso put together one of his best performances as a member of the Orioles. The veteran first baseman has caught fire over the last week after a sluggish start to the season, hitting safely in six straight games while batting .400 (8-for-20) with four doubles, two homers, five RBI and nine runs.
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