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Pete Alonso News: Crosses plate four times in Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Alonso went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Facing a familiar foe from his NL East days with the Mets, Alonso put together one of his best performances as a member of the Orioles. The veteran first baseman has caught fire over the last week after a sluggish start to the season, hitting safely in six straight games while batting .400 (8-for-20) with four doubles, two homers, five RBI and nine runs.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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