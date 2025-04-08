Pete Alonso News: Drives in four runs Tuesday

Alonso went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over Miami.

Alonso registered his first RBI of the game in the third inning, and he proceeded to drive in three more runs on a bases-clearing double in the sixth frame to give the Mets a four run lead. Alonso has logged two hits in each of his last three games and has recorded at least four RBI in three games this season. Alonso has gone 12-for-30 with four walks, five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over his last eight outings.