Pete Alonso News: Finally goes yard this spring

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

He crushed a pitch from Miguel Castro over the left-field fence in the sixth inning. It was Alonso's first long ball this spring, but he also has four doubles among his nine hits while batting .220 (9-for-41) with a 7:8 BB:K. The slugging first baseman appears to be getting his timing down just in time for Opening Day.