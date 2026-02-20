Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Goes yard in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-0 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees.

Alonso made his presence felt in his spring debut and first game for the Orioles, crushing a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The All-Star first baseman inked a five-year, $155 million contract with Baltimore this winter, and Alonso already appears to be in midseason form after smashing at least 34 homers in each of his past five seasons for the Mets.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
