Pete Alonso News: Homers again in Friday's win

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Alonso did damage early, lifting a two-run blast off Kevin Gausman in the first inning to provide all the offense the Mets needed in this win. Alonso started the year 1-for-9 with three walks over the first three games, but he's logged six extra-base hits -- including three homers -- and 10 RBI over his last four contests. The first baseman should play pretty close to every day when healthy, as he got into all 162 games in 2024.