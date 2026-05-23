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Pete Alonso News: Homers, drives in four Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a sacrifice fly, four RBI and one walk in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Alonso took Jack Flaherty deep for his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning, sending a 93 mph fastball to the opposite field for a three-run blast. After a brutal April, Alonso appears to be coming around with the bat this month, as he's hitting .276 with six homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and a .900 OPS since the beginning of May. On the year, Alonso is slashing .229/.312/.448 with 10 long balls, 32 RBI, 29 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 23:53 BB:K across 218 plate appearances. He's in the 97th percentile in hard-hit rate and 99th percentile in average exit velocity.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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