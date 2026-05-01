Pete Alonso News: Homers in loss
Alonso went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.
Alonso scored both of the Orioles' runs, highlighted by a solo blast in the second inning. The 31-year-old slugger is starting to get going, tallying three homers over his past eight games. For the year, he's slashing just .203/.319/.390 with five long balls, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored and a steal across 138 plate appearances.
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