Pete Alonso News: Hot streak continues Friday
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the A's.
The slugging first baseman smashed a Jacob Lopez changeup the other way in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Alonso's blast extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .333 (11-for-33) with four doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs to account for half his long balls on the season.
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