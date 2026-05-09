Pete Alonso News: Hot streak continues Friday

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the A's.

The slugging first baseman smashed a Jacob Lopez changeup the other way in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Alonso's blast extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .333 (11-for-33) with four doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs to account for half his long balls on the season.