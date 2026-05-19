Pete Alonso News: Records first three-hit game

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 16-6 loss to the Rays.

Alonso registered his first three-hit performance of the year Monday, which also marked the third multi-hit effort in his last five games. The All-Star first baseman is still slashing a career-low .225/.307/.423 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 26 RBI across 205 plate appearances, but he's fared better at the dish recently. Over his last 20 outings, Alonso has gone 20-for-75 (.267) with five homers, six doubles and 16 RBI.