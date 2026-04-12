Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Searching for power stroke

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Orioles' 6-2 win over the Giants.

The All-Star first baseman got off to a fast start, going 6-for-19 with a home run in March, but he went into a brief tailspin at the plate earlier in April. Prior to Sunday, Alonso had gone 3-for-35 with two extra-base hits to begin the month but registered his third multi-hit game as well as a season-high two RBI versus San Francisco. Alonso entered Sunday with an elite 57.1 percent hard-hit rate, so the power numbers should pick up soon enough.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Alonso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Alonso See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
18 days ago