Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Shows out with four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Alonso went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso opened the scoring with a 435-foot three-run homer off Matthew Liberatore in the third inning. In the Orioles' eight-run fifth, He added his season-high fourth hit of the day, an RBI double, before exiting shortly afterward. Alonso has been on a massive power surge, launching eight homers over his last 15 games. Through 571 plate appearances this season, he's slashing .276/.364/.512 with 31 home runs, 24 doubles, 89 RBI, 81 runs scored and five stolen bases

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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