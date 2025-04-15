Pete Alonso News: Sizzling start continues vs. Twins

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Twins.

Alonso took Twins right-hander Bailey Ober yard to give the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The star first baseman has thrived in the early going while batting behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Through his first 73 plate appearances of the campaign, Alonso is slashing a robust .356/.466/.729 with five homers, seven doubles, 20 RBI and 11 runs scored.