Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Sizzling start continues vs. Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Twins.

Alonso took Twins right-hander Bailey Ober yard to give the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The star first baseman has thrived in the early going while batting behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Through his first 73 plate appearances of the campaign, Alonso is slashing a robust .356/.466/.729 with five homers, seven doubles, 20 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Pete Alonso
New York Mets
