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Pete Alonso News: Slugs ninth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

The veteran first baseman took Jesse Scholtens deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot as the O's grabbed a 3-1 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Alonso snapped a 10-game power drought in the process, and the homer was his ninth of the season to go along with a .228/.310/.434 slash line and 28 RBI in 50 contests.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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