Pete Alonso headshot

Pete Alonso News: Smacks two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso has supplied nine homers and 20 RBI over his last 16 games, including multiple RBI on six occasions in that span. He helped the Orioles build an early lead with a second-inning blast Wednesday. Alonso is hitting .276 with an .881 OPS, 32 long balls, 91 RBI, 82 runs scored, 24 doubles and five stolen bases across 133 contests in his first year with Baltimore.

Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles
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