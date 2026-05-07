Pete Alonso News: Socks three-run shot

Alonso went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Alonso didn't need a lot of time to make his presence felt and launched a three-run shot in the first inning. The veteran first baseman now has seven homers on the year, and he also extended his hitting streak to seven games. He owns a .360 average and 1.328 OPS with three homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored over that stretch.