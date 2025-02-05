Pete Alonso News: Staying in Queens

Alonso agreed to terms on a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It was expected that Alonso would move on from the Mets after he reportedly rejected a three-year deal worth roughly $70 million, but an apparent change of heart will keep the 30-year-old slugger in New York for the immediate future as the team's everyday first baseman. His new deal will pay him $30 million in 2025 and includes an opt-out after the first season, which could allow him to enter free agency once again next winter.