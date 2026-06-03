Pete Alonso News: Stays hot with 12th homer
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
The first baseman took Connelly Early deep in the third inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit. Alonso has hit safely in six straight games, and over his last 12 contests he's slashing .319/.377/.574 with four of his 12 homers on the season, along with eight runs and 12 RBI.
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