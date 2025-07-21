Menu
Pete Crow-Armstrong Injury: Dealing with bruised right knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 2:59pm

Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a bruised right knee and is not in Monday's lineup against the Royals, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said PCA was injured on a slide during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, and he's getting the night off against Kansas City. With Crow-Armstrong idle Monday, Seiya Suzuki is making the start in center field. Crow-Armstrong should be considered day-to-day for now.

