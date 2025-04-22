Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Blasts off in win

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two total runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-10, 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

Crow-Armstrong laced an RBI double in the first inning, then mashed his fourth home run of the year in the fifth with a runner on. The 23-year-old outfielder also has eight stolen bases in nine attempts, and his combination of power and speed makes him an intriguing fantasy option with plenty of upside in just his second full MLB season.