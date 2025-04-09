Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Busy night against Rangers

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Rangers.

It was a busy night for Crow-Armstrong, who singled, stole second base and came around to score a go-ahead run in the third inning. After singling and swiping another bag in the fourth frame, the speedy center fielder tacked on some insurance runs via a two-run single in the eighth. Perhaps Tuesday's performance gets the former top prospect on track, as he's batting just .222 with zero homers and five RBI across 54 at-bats but does have three doubles, 10 runs scored and six pilfers through 14 outings.