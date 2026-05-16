Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Clubs late homer in blowout loss
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Cubs' 8-3 loss to the White Sox on Saturday.
Crow-Armstrong made Saturday's score look slightly more respectable when he belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning. He has hits in each of the past three games but was hitless in the four contests leading up to that stretch. Crow-Armstrong is up to five home runs this season and is slashing .238/.312/.381 with 11 steals (on 14 attempts), 20 RBI and 25 runs across 187 plate appearances.
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