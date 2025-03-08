Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Clubs pair of home runs
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.
Crow-Armstrong missed some action earlier in the week with a hamstring issue but appears to be healthy after his big day at the plate Saturday. He hit a solo shot off Logan Gilbert in the second inning and followed it up with a grand slam in the third off Eduard Bazardo. Crow-Armstrong is slashing a robust .522/.500/1.087 through 21 plate appearances this spring. He's expected to serve as the Cubs' everyday center fielder this season.
