Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Continues strong stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

After batting just .148 with no home runs though seven games in March, Crow-Armstrong has heated up in April. The youngster is now batting .315 with three long balls in 14 games this month. Crow-Armstrong is also continuing to showcase his trademark wheels, as he's swiped seven bases in eight attempts this season. If Crow-Armstrong can keep making consistent contact, his combination of power and speed makes him an intriguing fantasy option.

