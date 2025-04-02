Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Doubles, swipes bag in win
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Athletics. He also stole a base.
Crow-Armstrong was effective in the lopsided win, and he seems to be rounding into form. Over his last three games, the speedy outfielder has gone 5-for-13 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. It's a small sample, but if Crow-Armstrong can keep it up, he should be able to post useful fantasy numbers due to his ability on the basepaths.
