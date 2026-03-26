Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Drives in two Opening Day
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals.
The Cubs put Crow-Armstrong in the cleanup spot Opening Day, and he responded with a team-best two RBI. After a breakout 2025 campaign, the young outfielder inked a six-year, $115 million contract extension earlier this week. Crow-Armstrong did fade some down the stretch last year, however, which is something he will aim to avoid in 2026. He made some minor mechanical tweaks in the offseason in an effort to make his swing more compact and find a bit more consistency at the plate across the long season.
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