Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Given first day off
Crow-Armstrong is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.
It's the first day off this season for Crow-Armstrong, who has reached base six times in the first three games of the series. With PCA receiving a breather, the Cubs will roll with Matt Shaw in center field as they try to complete a sweep.
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