Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Goes yard Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong has gone just 5-for-39 (.128) over his last nine contests, adding a 5:15 BB:K in that span. He has also supplied two homers and six RBI. The outfielder is well on his way to a second straight 30-30 year -- he's now at 28 homers and 30 steals while adding a .276 average, .907 OPS, 75 RBI, 87 runs scored, 24 doubles and seven triples over 125 contests.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
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