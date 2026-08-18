Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Homers again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Crow-Armstrong walked off the Southsiders with a homer on Monday, and he led off the bottom of the first with another long ball to open the scoring Tuesday. The star outfielder is up to 31 homers this season, including seven over 17 contests in August. He's hitting .282 with a .936 OPS, 79 RBI, 90 runs scored, 25 doubles, seven triples and 31 stolen bases over 126 contests as he is well on his way to a career year in most areas.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong See More
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Monday (Aug. 17)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Monday (Aug. 17)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Toman
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago