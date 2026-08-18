Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Homers again in win
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Crow-Armstrong walked off the Southsiders with a homer on Monday, and he led off the bottom of the first with another long ball to open the scoring Tuesday. The star outfielder is up to 31 homers this season, including seven over 17 contests in August. He's hitting .282 with a .936 OPS, 79 RBI, 90 runs scored, 25 doubles, seven triples and 31 stolen bases over 126 contests as he is well on his way to a career year in most areas.
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