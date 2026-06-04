Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Homers, swipes base in win
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a solo home, two total RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.
Crow-Armstrong batted leadoff and showed off some of the dual-threat potential that made him a breakout player in 2025. The talented young outfielder has homered in consecutive contests and has three long balls during his current nine-game hitting streak. Overall, he's now up to nine homers and 13 stolen bases this year. After a slow start to the season, it seems like Crow-Armstrong is beginning to heat up.
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