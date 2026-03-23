Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Inks extension with Chicago

The Cubs and Crow-Armstrong reached an agreement Monday on a six-year, $115 million contract extension, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Crow-Armstrong is coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he hammered 31 home runs and swiped 35 bags while playing in 157 of 162 games during the regular season. His patience is expected to pay off tremendously after he declined to participate in extension talks ahead of the 2025 season. With his finances now in order, the 23-year-old can focus solely on putting together another terrific campaign as Chicago's everyday center fielder.