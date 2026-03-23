Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Inks extension with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Cubs and Crow-Armstrong reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension Monday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The details of the extension are not yet known, and the deal is still pending a medical review, per Mooney. Crow-Armstrong is coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he hammered 31 home runs and swiped 35 bags in 157 games. His patience is expected to pay off tremendously, after he declined to participate in extension talks ahead of the 2025 season. With his finances now in order, the 23-year-old can focus solely on putting together another terrific campaign as Chicago's everyday center fielder.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Crow-Armstrong See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago