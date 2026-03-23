Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Inks extension with Cubs

The Cubs and Crow-Armstrong reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension Monday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The details of the extension are not yet known, and the deal is still pending a medical review, per Mooney. Crow-Armstrong is coming off a stellar sophomore season in which he hammered 31 home runs and swiped 35 bags in 157 games. His patience is expected to pay off tremendously, after he declined to participate in extension talks ahead of the 2025 season. With his finances now in order, the 23-year-old can focus solely on putting together another terrific campaign as Chicago's everyday center fielder.