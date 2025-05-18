Fantasy Baseball
Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Keeps rolling Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Crow-Armstrong extended his hitting streak to five games and showed off his speed as he legged out his third triple of the season. The young outfielder is in the midst of a breakout campaign with a .910 OPS to go along with 12 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 36 runs scored, all of which lead the team. His 38 RBI are also second on the club to Seiya Suzuki's 39.

