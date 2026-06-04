Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Launches two-run homer
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the A's.
Crow-Armstrong seems to be leaving his slow start behind him and has hit safely in his last eight games, notching a .343 average and 1.010 OPS with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored over that stretch. The star outfielder has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise slumping Cubs offense.
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