Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Lifts homer in loss Friday

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.

Crow-Armstrong provided all of Chicago's offense in the sixth inning when he launched his sixth home run of the season with a runner on. The outfielder has hit those long balls in 51 games, which puts him behind last year's pace of 31 homers in 157 regular-season contests. Crow-Armstrong has also seen his OPS fall from .768 in 2025 to .686 this year. He's still talented enough to get rolling, but his production has been somewhat disappointing so far for fantasy managers, at least in the power department.